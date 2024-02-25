Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $761,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,722,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 45,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

