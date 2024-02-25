Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $248.90 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

