Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $248.90 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

