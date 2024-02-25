Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,196 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE RDY opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

