Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,636 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after buying an additional 276,333 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

CF stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.