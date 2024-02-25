Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 308 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.68.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,184 shares of company stock valued at $26,222,860. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $451.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.57 and its 200 day moving average is $386.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

