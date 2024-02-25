Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 44,196 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 271.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 44,196 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PATH opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

