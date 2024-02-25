Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 696 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,824,000 after acquiring an additional 128,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares during the period. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,564,000 after acquiring an additional 480,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Citigroup decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

