Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 837 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

