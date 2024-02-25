Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 77,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13,044.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.95 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $860.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

