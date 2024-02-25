Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $57.53 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,658 shares in the company, valued at $532,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock worth $2,204,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.