Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $548.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.82 and a 200 day moving average of $464.24. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $550.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

