Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $97.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $2,537,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,966 shares of company stock worth $6,044,115. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.