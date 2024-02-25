Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.93. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

