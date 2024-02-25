Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,062 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,096 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Western Digital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.6 %

Western Digital stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

