Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,207 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

