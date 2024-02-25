Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,255 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 0.1 %

Nordson stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $275.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.78.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.