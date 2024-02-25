Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 155,777 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,777 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.14 and a 200 day moving average of $123.29. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $142.99.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

