Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 201 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after acquiring an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $235.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.52. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

