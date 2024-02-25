Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 20,399 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,399 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.27.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $263.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average of $232.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $267.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.