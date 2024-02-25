Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,527,498 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,527,498 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

