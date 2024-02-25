Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,527,498 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,527,498 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $50.06 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 33.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

