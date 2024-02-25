Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 286 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Okta were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.