Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 463 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $618,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 85.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 177.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $102.67 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

