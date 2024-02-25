Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 743 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average of $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.