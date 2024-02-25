Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,841,000 after buying an additional 200,870 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.0 %

K opened at $56.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,492,502. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

