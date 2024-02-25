Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,187,000 after buying an additional 18,797,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

PAYO stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.05.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,996.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,156,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,780.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $32,486.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 714,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,996.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,156,731 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,780.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,064 shares of company stock valued at $817,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

