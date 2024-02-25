Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,377,000 after purchasing an additional 306,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $103.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

