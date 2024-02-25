ONEOK’s (OKE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 780,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,818,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

