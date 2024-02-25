ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

ORIC stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $742.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,629,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $10,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,767 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,417,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

