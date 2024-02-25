Osamu R. Watanabe Sells 5,869 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $319,156.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 131 shares in the company, valued at $7,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE MC opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

