Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,403 shares of company stock worth $645,352. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

