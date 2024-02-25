PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,956,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910,227 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of PagSeguro Digital worth $163,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of PAGS opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

