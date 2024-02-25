Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Geron by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.96 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

