Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Price Performance

NASDAQ SHCR opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Sharecare, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.35.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.