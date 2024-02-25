Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,195 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $26,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 29.9% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 11,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $2,502,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 88,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCTY opened at $173.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $230.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

