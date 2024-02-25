Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $76.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

