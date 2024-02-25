Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin Sells 3,664 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Perficient Stock Down 0.4 %

PRFT opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,496 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

