Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.35. 706,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 650,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Photronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Photronics

Photronics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.