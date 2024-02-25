PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 901 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

LDOS stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.47. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

