PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 303 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 895,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after purchasing an additional 118,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.70. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $339.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

