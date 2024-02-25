PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $185.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.14.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,373 shares of company stock worth $12,127,677. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

