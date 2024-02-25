QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,277 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS opened at $164.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average of $140.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $166.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

