QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $443,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.