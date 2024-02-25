QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $424,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Penumbra by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,067,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $99,266,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $238.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.36.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835 shares of company stock worth $190,866 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

