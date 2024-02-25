QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,492,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of K opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

