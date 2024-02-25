Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $237.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.64.

Quanta Services stock opened at $234.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $237.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

