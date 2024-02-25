R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,875 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 26,836 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,190 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,184,000 after buying an additional 316,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCM

About R1 RCM

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.