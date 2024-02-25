R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,875 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 26,836 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,190 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,184,000 after buying an additional 316,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCM opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on RCM
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than R1 RCM
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.