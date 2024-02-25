Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 53,340 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 470,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 17,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.