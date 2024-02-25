Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in First Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In other news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $40,012.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

FBNC stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

